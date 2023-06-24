3 hours ago

German third-tier club VfL Osnabrück has announced the loan signing of Ghanaian attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt until the conclusion of the 2023/24 football season.

The 28-year-old striker joins VfL Osnabrück from his parent club Holstein Kiel.

This will be Wriedt's second spell with VfL Osnabrück, having previously played for the club during the 2016/17 football season.

The official statement released by the club highlights their prior successful collaboration with the former Bayern Munich player.

It states, "VfL Osnabrück and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt previously worked together successfully during the 2016/17 season, and the club and player will reunite next season. The purple-whites have secured the services of the 28-year-old attacker on loan from second-division side Holstein Kiel."

Standing at 1.88 meters tall, Wriedt featured in 26 league matches for Holstein Kiel in the 2022/23 2. Bundesliga campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

After departing from the European powerhouse Bayern Munich, Wriedt made the decision to represent Ghana at the international level and has earned six caps for the national team, further enhancing his experience and accomplishments in the game.

The loan move to VfL Osnabrück presents an opportunity for Wriedt to showcase his skills and make a significant contribution to the club's aspirations in the upcoming season.