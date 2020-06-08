1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade, has indicated that the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is scheduled to take place in August.

She said that the decision follows President Akufo-Addo’s move to ease some of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said her team was re-strategising to offer utmost entertainment to viewers in August despite the potential challenges.

“The challenges of putting together logistics and not being sure of expected revenue is a real issue. In normal times, we will have been able to sell up to 4,000 tickets in VGMA-related events, but it is not so now,” Mrs Ayoade told Accra-based Joy FM.

She further stated that as organisers, Charterhouse was looking forward to using the digital space and new guidelines for events put forth by the Tourism Ministry.

She added that instead of a virtual event like the just-ended 3Music Awards, the 2020 VGMAs will have a live audience, with adherence to social-distancing and health protocols.

For Ghanaian artistes stuck abroad and the foreign audiences, Mrs Ayoade said that preparations for a virtual alternative, were underway.