Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has disclosed that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will soon commence the development and pilot testing of a new electronic cash payment system, dubbed the e-Cedi, as part of efforts to modernise Ghana’s financial landscape.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the Cedi in Accra on Tuesday, Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the initiative aligns with government’s broader vision of building a cashless, technology-driven economy.

The e-Cedi, first conceptualised in 2021 under former Governor Dr Ernest Addison, is designed as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) — a secure, digital version of Ghana’s legal tender aimed at complementing physical cash.

“If the e-Cedi payment system is implemented, it will support our vision of a cashless economy, enhance financial inclusion, and strengthen confidence in the cedi as Ghana’s sole legal tender,” the Vice President stated.

She emphasised that the rapid transformation of global finance makes such innovation essential to maintaining Ghana’s competitiveness and monetary stability.

“Finance is evolving rapidly, and that is why the Bank of Ghana is developing and testing the e-Cedi — the digital form of our currency. Once implemented, it will modernise our payment systems and secure a cashless future while ensuring the cedi retains its significance,” she noted.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged close collaboration between the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, and the private sector — including banks, fintechs, and innovators — to guarantee a seamless rollout of the e-Cedi.

She commended the central bank’s leadership, particularly Deputy Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiamah and Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for their continued efforts in preserving macroeconomic stability and sustaining public confidence in the national currency.

“Through prudent monetary management and effective public engagement, the Bank has helped anchor expectations and restore credibility to Ghana’s financial markets,” she added.

The Vice President reaffirmed government’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation to expand financial inclusion, strengthen the cedi, and position Ghana as a leader in Africa’s digital finance transformation.