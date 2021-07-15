1 hour ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu following the passing of his son, Alhaji Abubakar Sharubutu.

Alhaji Sharubutu, a committed servant of the National Chief Imam, who also served as his personal driver for years, passed on Monday.

Dr. Bawumia visited Sheikh Sharubutu on Wednesday to console him and the family, as well as pray for the departed Alhaji Abubakar.

The National Chief Imam led prayers for the deceased and also expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for the visit.

The third-day adua (funeral prayers) will be observed at New Fadama on Thursday July 15, 2021.

Source: graphic.com.gh