Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra on Thursday night for the United States of America (USA).

Vice President Bawumia will be in Texas, to be precise.

A statement issued by the Director Communications at his office, Frank Agyei-Twum, said the vice president will “undertake a number of official engagements”.

“Amongst others, Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to meet with a number of a number of business leaders, investors and the Ghanaian diaspora.”

He is expected to return on Monday, January 13.