30 minutes ago

The upcoming JA Kufuor Cup, slated for Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is set to receive a distinguished guest in the person of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As the special guest of honour, Vice President Bawumia's presence will add a touch of significance to the highly anticipated fixture, which will see Ghana Premier League sides Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC battling it out for the prestigious trophy.

The event is expected to draw key figures from various sectors, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), who will join Vice President Bawumia in pledging their support for the occasion.

Organized by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the JA Kufuor Cup serves a dual purpose of raising funds and honoring the profound legacy of the former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Renowned figures in Ghanaian football, such as former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah and GFA President Kurt Okraku, have already thrown their weight behind the match, demonstrating their commitment by purchasing over 5000 match tickets to be distributed to football enthusiasts for the eagerly awaited showdown.

This marks the second edition of the JA Kufuor Cup, building on the success of the maiden edition held between Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With Vice President Bawumia and other esteemed guests in attendance, the JA Kufuor Cup not only celebrates President Kufuor's enduring legacy but also underscores its philanthropic endeavors in contributing to charitable causes.