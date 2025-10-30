2 hours ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has highlighted a renewed surge of investor confidence in Ghana’s economy, citing recent gains in macroeconomic stability and a stronger cedi as key indicators of progress.

Speaking at the 14th Ghana Economic Forum (GEF) on October 29, 2025, she noted that Ghana’s economic outlook has improved significantly in recent months, with both local and international investors preparing to inject fresh capital into strategic sectors of the economy.

According to the Vice President, a combination of prudent monetary policies by the Bank of Ghana, improved export performance, and the success of the Gold Board initiative has strengthened the country’s foreign reserves — a development that has bolstered investor confidence across the board.

“The cedi has strengthened significantly, recovering from the turbulence of a few years ago, when it was named the worst-performing currency globally. Inflation soared, and today, it stands at 9.4 percent. Indeed, the current picture is far more optimistic than it was just a few months ago, and our gold reserves have multiplied,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that the current economic gains were not the result of chance but of deliberate and disciplined policy choices, including expenditure rationalisation, tighter internal controls, and sound fiscal management.

“When the cedi weakens, it is not only economists who feel the pain — every household suffers the consequences. This is why macroeconomic stability must never be dismissed as a mere abstract achievement,” she stated.

The Vice President further noted that agreements with creditors have helped to ease Ghana’s debt burden, while ongoing fiscal and structural reforms are beginning to produce tangible results.

However, she cautioned against complacency, describing the current phase as a period for consolidation, not celebration.

To sustain the recovery, Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to focus on value addition in locally produced goods, not only to enhance export earnings but also to strengthen domestic consumption and job creation.

“Our path to lasting stability and prosperity depends on how effectively we can transform our resources into value — for our people, for our industries, and for future generations,” she concluded.