1 hour ago

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest at the launch of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football season at the Accra Sports

He urged all stakeholders of Ghana football to come together and help the new leadership under Kurt Okraku to move the game forward to its desired position.

"I urge the association to digitise the secretariat work so that Ghana can keep pace with best practices and also makes records keeping easier."

He added that Government will continue to provide the needed support for sports development.

"Sports, particularly football, is one area which provides economic opportunities for the youth; both male and female"

"What befell the GFA, which took Ghana football to its lowest ebb, was of great concern and worry to the Government and people of Ghana"

The election of a new leadership for the GFA last October, was a refreshing end to the FIFA and Government-backed normalisation process of Ghana football, following the ignominy which hit the GFA and Ghana football in 2018.