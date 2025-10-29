3 hours ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially launched the 60th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Cedi, urging citizens to uphold and protect the national currency as a true emblem of economic sovereignty, stability, and resilience.

The ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, was themed “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability and Economic Resilience.”

It drew a distinguished audience, including the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama; Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson; members of the diplomatic corps, financial industry leaders, and representatives from academia.

Delivering her keynote address, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reflected on the Cedi’s historic and symbolic significance, tracing its origins to July 1965, when Ghana replaced the pound, pence, and shillings with its own currency — a bold step by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to assert the country’s economic independence.

“The Cedi, derived from the cowry shell that once served as currency for centuries, reminds us that our story did not begin with colonisation. True sovereignty is reflected in our ability to define value and transact on our own terms,” she stated.

The Vice President described the Cedi as a social contract between citizens and the state — a measure of trust, confidence, and shared responsibility in sustaining the nation’s economy.

Highlighting recent economic gains, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang cited reports that position the Ghana Cedi among the best-performing currencies globally in early 2025.

“According to Bloomberg, the Ghana Cedi — once described as the worst performing currency in 2022 — is now ranked the best performing currency in the world. Inflation has fallen from 54.1% to 9.4%, and our gross international reserves now exceed US$12 billion,” she revealed.

She attributed this turnaround to prudent fiscal measures and reforms championed by the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, under the leadership of Dr. Asiama and Dr. Forson, respectively.

The Vice President also lauded policy innovations such as the regulation of Virtual Asset Service Providers, the promotion of fintech solutions, and the introduction of the eCedi, Ghana’s digital currency.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that sustaining the Cedi’s strength depends on fiscal discipline and institutional integrity.

“Government must lead by example — no more reckless borrowing or ballooning deficits that push today’s problems onto future generations. Every loan must yield measurable value, and every Cedi spent must have a tangible return,” she cautioned.

She also warned against the growing trend of quoting goods and services in foreign currencies, urging strict adherence to the Cedi’s legal tender status.

“If you earn in Cedis, you must be able to transact in Cedis,” she asserted.

The Vice President called on government, parliament, private businesses, academia, and the media to work collectively to deepen confidence in the national currency and expand financial literacy across all levels of society.

She stressed that as Ghana advances toward digital finance, innovations like the eCedi must serve all citizens, including those in rural and marginalised communities.

“As we embrace digital transformation, we must ensure that the benefits of financial innovation reach everyone. The strength of the Cedi lies not only in its purchasing power, but in what it represents — our shared identity and resilience,” she said.

Concluding her address, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang paid tribute to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the early Governors of the Bank of Ghana, and the countless technocrats and citizens who have contributed to Ghana’s economic evolution over the past six decades.

“For sixty years, the Cedi has stood as a symbol of our independence, resilience, and collective aspiration. May the Cedi endure, and may God bless our homeland Ghana,” she declared.