The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, 10th March 2021, paid a visit to Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako and his family to commiserate with him following his mom's passing.
The veteran journalist lost his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.
Expressing his condolences and that of the President, Dr Bawumia assured Mr Baako of the nation's prayers for him and his family in these difficult times.
The Vice President was accompanied by a few people from the Presidency.
Full funeral arrangements will be announced later.
