The veteran journalist lost his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.

Expressing his condolences and that of the President, Dr Bawumia assured Mr Baako of the nation's prayers for him and his family in these difficult times.

According to Dr Bawumia, even though Madam Gloria was advanced in years, her death was a sad one since the vacuum her absence will create can never be filled by anyone.

The Vice President was accompanied by a few people from the Presidency.

Full funeral arrangements will be announced later.