4 hours ago

Victims of an accident that occurred on the Accra-Winneba Road are receiving medical treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital according to the Winneba Fire Command.

A petrol tanker truck with registration number GT 3186-21 crashed with a KIA Rhino truck with registration number GG 874-17 on Monday night.

According to the Winneba Fire Command, the two trucks were involved in an accident on the Gomoa Okyereko stretch on the night of February 20 as the petrol tanker truck ran into the rear of the KIA Rhino truck.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 1, Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie of the Winneba Fire Command who doubles as the Municipal Public Relations Officer for the Service said “we received a distress call at about 2:26 pm that there is an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Wnneba Road, and we dispatched our men to go and save lives and properties.”

ADO 1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie added that investigations have commenced to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He also advised motorists to respect road regulations and be careful using the stretch which is noted for accidents.

“This stretch is becoming a death trap for motorists, and we advise you to go by the rules and regulations of the road. Wrongful overtaking is not needed, and over speeding is not needed and if you are tired, you need to take a nap before you continue.”

Source: citifmonline