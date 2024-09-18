2 hours ago

One year after the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster, several victims remain stranded and unable to return to normal lives.

The delay in completing housing units for the displaced has left many living in tents and classrooms, facing harsh conditions.

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) opened the floodgates of the dam to protect its structural integrity following rising water levels, and in the process displaced thousands in the surrounding area.

The lack of timely government intervention and the VRA’s silence have sparked frustration among those affected.

Six months have passed since the Akosombo Dam disaster, yet victims lament that they have not regained normalcy, as the government remains silent on the path forward.

On September 15th, 2023, the lives of many Ghanaians in the lower Volta basin changed drastically.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) made the decision to open the floodgates of the country’s largest hydro dam, the Akosombo Dam, citing excessive water levels that threatened the dam’s sustainability.

In an interview with Joy News, several victims voiced their anger and disappointment. Many are struggling to recover their livelihoods, which were destroyed by the flood.

One victim explained, “I had about ten acres of cassava, and now all of it has turned into firewood. The VRA has not provided any updates on our situation… how are we supposed to survive?”.

Another victim lamented the loss of her pig farm: “The flood ruined everything and killed my piglets. I had about eighty-five pigs. I am very upset with the VRA.”

Many victims are deeply pained by their ongoing struggles. “This is where I used to live with my family. The current situation is far from ideal, as you can see. I am now staying with my sister. Every time I return here, it’s heartbreaking. I don’t know where to start rebuilding,” one individual shared.