4 hours ago

Nigeria's forward, Victor Osimhen, stood out as the standout player in the thrilling encounter against hosts Cote d'Ivoire, securing a 1-0 victory for the Super Eagles.

Named Man of the Match, Osimhen expressed his elation during a post-match press conference, emphasizing the significance of overcoming the formidable host nation.

Osimhen highlighted the beauty of the victory, acknowledging that they knew they would face a strong Ivory Coast team.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge posed by Cote d'Ivoire Osimhen added, "This match was a significant test for us, and we are thrilled to have overcome it."

"In the first match, we had numerous chances that we didn't capitalize on. Today wasn't different; we maintained the same mentality, and we hope this victory brings joy to everyone. We will carry this mindset into the remainder of the competition," he pledged.

The pivotal moment in the match occurred in the 55th minute when Osimhen earned a penalty, ultimately converted by William Troost-Ekong to secure the lead and the crucial victory.

In the post-match press conference, Osimhen assured a consistent approach in upcoming matches, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the same mentality displayed against the Elephants.

Looking ahead to the next match against Guinea-Bissau, Osimhen emphasized not underestimating their opponent.

He acknowledged that Guinea-Bissau would approach the game with determination, and Nigeria would not underestimate any team, considering their qualification efforts.

"We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They will undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won't underestimate any team, considering what they've done to qualify."

The victory against Cote d'Ivoire has reinvigorated Nigeria's campaign in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023, and Osimhen's impact on the pitch is crucial to the team's success in the tournament.