1 hour ago

Victor Smith, a former aide to late president Jerry John Rawlings has disclosed his willingness to repair the broken relationship between himself, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and the late president’s children.

Victor Smith laments that despite being close to them at the early stages of their lives, he is not on talking terms with any of Rawlings’ children including Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey.

He disclosed to Captain Smart on Onua TV that whiles he made up with JJ Rawlings before his demise, he still has a broken relationship with Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

The former diplomat detailed what led to a complete breakdown in his relationship with the Rawlings family.

According to him, it was due to a lie someone told the family about him and he reckons Nana Konadu passed on the information to her children who also grew up with such a mindset of him.

He recounted how an investor, who later turned out to be a fraud, reached out to him about supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the course of his interaction with the person, a request was made from the person that he (Victor Smith) make some payment to him (the alleged investor) to facilitate the process of getting the money but he (Victor Smith) realized it was a fraudulent scheme and said no.

Victor Smith claims the alleged fraudster travelled to Ghana and made some allegations against him to the Rawlings family and that led to the collapse in his relationship with the family.

“I still will like to be her friend. We still don’t talk at all. Even the children none of them wants to know me including Zanetor. Maybe an allegation was made against me on an issue. President Rawlings himself commented on it in Wa.

“Someone wanted to bring some money to him and the party but I told the person to give the money to Atta Mills. The whole story was not true. I wanted help for the party and I was talking to the person but that person turned out to be con person and he tried to extort money from me.

“I told him I don’t do that and he went behind me to tell Mrs Rawlings that I’m hinting that Rawlings will misuse the money and he got angry with it. That is when they planned to get rid of me. We meet at gatherings and exchange pleasantries, that’s all,” he said.

Victor Smith, however, disclosed that he made up with JJ Rawlings and said his side of the story before he died. He is looking for the same opportunity to speak to Nana Konadu and the children to bury the hatchet once and for all.

Victor Smith also opined he is not sure Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings would like to return to the National Democratic Congress.

Source: Ghanaweb