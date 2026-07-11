Victory is ours – Black Maidens assistant coach Bashirudeen Sumani ahead of Senegal clash

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Black Maidens assistant coach Bashirudeen Sumani has urged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the national U-17 women’s team in their decisive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal on Saturday.

Ghana need a positive result on home soil to secure qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, with the coaching staff hoping a strong home crowd will provide the extra lift the players need.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Sumani said the team had approached every match in the qualifying campaign with the same determination and focus, insisting the players are fully prepared for the challenge.

“Every match, we take it very seriously, not just this one. From the moment we started these qualifiers, we have had the motivation, especially from the Ghana Football Association, and the girls have remained committed throughout. As we speak today, they are ready. Their motivation and commitment are very high, and we believe victory will be ours,” he said.

The assistant coach also expressed gratitude to supporters who have stood behind the team during the qualifiers, recalling the impressive backing the Black Maidens received during previous matches, including away fixtures.

“We always thank our fans. From the beginning of our World Cup campaign in Togo, we saw how they came out in their numbers. Even though it was an away game, the support was massive. The same happened in Liberia. Now that we are playing Senegal again, I want to appeal to them to come in their numbers so that together we can celebrate victory and qualification,” Sumani added.

The Black Maidens will face Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:30 GMT on Saturday. A favourable result will see Ghana book a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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