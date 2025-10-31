1 hour ago

A Ghanaian businessman has narrated how a promising phone accessories venture crumbled after he lost his entire working capital to the popular online betting game, Aviator.

Speaking on Sompa FM with Oheneni Adazoa, the young entrepreneur—who chose to remain anonymous—said a close friend introduced him to Aviator, convincing him it was a smart way to grow his income.

Driven by the lure of quick profits, he invested his full business capital of about GH¢350,000 into the game but ended up losing everything in a short period.

“I owned a shop that sold iPhones and accessories. A friend convinced me to try Aviator, and since then, I’ve spent all my business money—almost GH¢350,000—and lost it all. I even borrowed GH¢12,000, hoping to win back the losses, but that also disappeared,” he said.

He explained that small early wins made the game addictive. “It starts like fun, but it takes over your life. I’m now in debt of about GH¢70,000, my shop is closed, and I’m trying to rebuild my life. I’ve stopped betting and I’m praying for a fresh start,” he added.

His ordeal sheds light on the growing concern over gambling addiction in Ghana, particularly among young business owners and professionals seeking quick financial returns.

Responsible Betting Advice

The Gaming Commission of Ghana and financial experts advise bettors to:

- Bet responsibly – Use only disposable income, never business or loan funds.

- Set strict limits – Define a betting budget and never exceed it.

- Avoid chasing losses – Learn to stop after losing.

- Treat betting as entertainment, not investment – Expect fun, not profit.

- Seek help early – Reach out to counselling centres for gambling addiction support.

This case serves as a warning about the devastating impact of unregulated online betting and the urgent need for public awareness on responsible gambling practices.