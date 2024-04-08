4 hours ago

Manchester United and Liverpool played out an exhilarating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with English-born Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo making headlines with his second Premier League goal for the Red Devils.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half, with Luis Diaz tapping in Darwin Nunez's flick-on from a corner to put the visitors ahead.

But United responded strongly after the break, with Bruno Fernandes leveling the score in spectacular fashion. The Portuguese midfielder spotted Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher off his goal line and netted from inside the centre circle, stunning the Anfield faithful.

United then took the lead in the 67th minute through Kobbie Mainoo, who curled in a brilliant finish to put the Red Devils ahead.

However, Liverpool fought back valiantly, with Mohamed Salah calmly slotting home from the penalty spot in the 84th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late challenge on Harvey Elliott.

The result means that Arsenal remains ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Kobbie Mainoo's goal marked his second Premier League strike in 17 appearances for Manchester United this season, further establishing himself as a promising talent for the Red Devils.