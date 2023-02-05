2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed helped his Ajax side continue their good run as they defeated SC Cambuur 5-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie game on Sunday afternoon.

Ajax have now made it two wins in two since the sacking of head coach Alfred Schreuder following a poor run of results.

Kudus Mohammed provided the assist for the second goal after some good footwork inside the box before Steve Berghuis tapped home in the 36th minute.

Captain Dusan Tadic opened the scores in the 15th minute after some good work by Davy Klaasen.

In the 64th minute, Steve Berghuis scored his second goal of the day as he curled home to make it 3-0 for Ajax.

Brian Brobbey was summoned from the bench as he came on to add two more goals in the 79th minute and just before the game ended he added his second to seal the rout.

Kudus Mohammed lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped his side rekindle their title hopes after stuttering the last few weeks.

Mohammed has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in his 25 game outings across all competitions for Ajax this season so far.

VIDEO BELOW: