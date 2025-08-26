4 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has revealed that he could have pursued a professional football career if not for his father’s firm advice to focus on education.

Speaking at the presentation of the 2025 Democracy Cup trophy on Friday, August 22, Bagbin recounted that football was his first love while growing up and that he demonstrated significant skill on the pitch.

“Don’t doubt my prowess in football. If it wasn’t for my father discouraging me, I would have been a top footballer. If you see some of my videos, you’ll know I can still swing the ball. I love football; it’s my passion, and I wish I could have become a footballer.

But here I am, a lawyer and a politician,” he said.

He expressed optimism about the upcoming 2025 Democracy Cup, assuring Ghanaians of another exciting spectacle.

“Last year’s Democracy Cup was very successful, and we hope to achieve even greater success this year,” the Speaker added.

This year’s edition will feature a high-profile clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on September 5, 2025.

VIDEO BELOW: