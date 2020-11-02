VIDEO: You’re cursed if you criticise my ‘wele-sɛbɛ-kontomire’ but dance to it – Kuami Eugene

By Prince Antwi November 2, 2020

Singer Kuami Eugene says anyone who dances to the lyrics of his ‘Open Gate’ song but still goes ahead to criticise him will be cursed.

According to him, he cannot comprehend why people bash him for his ‘wele-sɛbɛ-kontomire’ words but will go ahead to dance to the song when it is being played at events.

Kuami Eugene vented his spleen while preaching for love and unity between musicians in Ghana in a Facebook live video.

According to him, many are lambasting him and stabbing him in the back after he emerged Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Saying my song is thrash… you dey curse yourself, you dey curse yourself, you cannot paint me black.

Some say I have become too known after winning Artiste of the Year. Some say I don’t deserve then why don’t you come for it? Meanwhile, you want it, he said.

Watch the video below:

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