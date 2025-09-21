3 hours ago

Tensions boiled over in Kukurantumi, a town in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, after a man reportedly died while in police custody.

Enraged youth, angered by the incident, stormed the Kukurantumi Police Station and set the facility ablaze.

The development has sparked widespread outrage among residents, many of whom are demanding a thorough explanation from the police regarding the circumstances that led to the suspect’s death.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

VIDEOS BELOW: