1 hour ago

Vein Health, the first ever comprehensive healthcare solution in Africa, has been launched in Ghana.

African countries face a huge challenge when it comes to quick healthcare delivery.

Particularly in Ghana, challenges like lack of infrastructure, proximity to hospitals and poor quality healthcare delivery have characterized the country's health sector but, thankfully, Vien Health innovators have built a comprehensive solution making it easier for patients, hospitals and doctors to connect in real time anytime anywhere and on any device.

Vien Health has introduced a new application - aimed at placing the future of healthcare in the palm of every person.

The health app, which was launched at the Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 22, is designed to give patients quick access to quality healthcare and also create a quick doctor-patient interaction.

With the Vien Health app, patients will have access to a wide range of features purposed to solve their health problems by ensuring that they have medical treatment wherever they are by a click on the app.

Vein Health is providing telehealth service whereby patients have unlimited access to top and qualified health professionals for them to get personalized medical treatment plan, manage their own medical records and meet with a doctor by phone.

Some features of the app are giving the patient a world-class virtual healthcare experience, video conference with a general doctor or specialist in real time, telepharmacy, health tips, teleconference, electronic archiving, data analytics for pre-visit questionnaires and an end-to-end healthcare delivery system making it difficult for data theft, scams.

Health coaches are also available on the app for patients needing assistance from fitness to nutrition.

Vien Health aims at paperless (Go live) hands-on holistic healthcare delivery service to every person in Ghana.

The management has also come up with an innovation to set up a digital healthcare kiosk, called Chroma, at remote and rural areas so as not to deprive the residents of proper healthcare and all the benefits that come with Vien Health.

How The App Works

The app is downloadable on apple and google playstore.

Once downloaded, the person must enter his or her particulars and follow the instructions to complete registration.

On the app are various user-friendly features easy to operate and accessible to all users.

For one wanting the services of a general doctor for general personalized medical treatment, he or she will pay GHC 150 and the user who needs a specialist for his or her condition will also pay GHC 250, and the payment qualifies the user for all kinds of health services.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Vien Health, Gersom Adu, Doctors on the platform will recieve weekly remunerations.

This is to encourage a lot of doctors to utilize the platform and primarily incentivize them to have adequate time with the patient.

''Vien Health, Better From the Start'', for more information, visit vienhealth.com.

Source: peacefmonline.com