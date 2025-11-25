34 minutes ago

In 2025, the Municipal Cultural Incentive Law of Goiânia marks its 25th anniversary, solidifying itself as one of the city’s main mechanisms for supporting art and cultural production. To celebrate this milestone, artists, researchers, public managers, and cultural agents gather for a special event that honors the law’s legacy, revisits its transformations over the past two and a half decades, and discusses paths for its future—especially in the current context, in which the public notice and allocated resources for the year have not been released.

The purpose of the VII Goiás Seminar on Scenic Production is to revisit the evolution of the law based on the experiences of those who built, implemented, defended, and expanded it across multiple administrations. Beyond offering a technical assessment, the seminar recognizes the public policy as heritage of the city and reaffirms its central role in shaping the cultural diversity of Goiânia.

The program features cultural and educational sessions, including presentations by Nina Soldera (Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.), artist, producer, and cultural organizer, and Constantino Isidoro (Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m.), theater director and professor involved in the historical development of the law. On Nov. 27, Marci Dornelas (8:30 a.m.) will address cultural management and production practices, while Sandro Di Lima (6:30 p.m.) will share his experience as a public administrator—highlighting his role in implementing the Municipal Cultural Incentive Law and his broader career in public management.

During the seminar, a live Zoom session will connect the event to African representatives, reinforcing the institutional commitment to maintaining strategic international dialogue. A symbolic presentation of the translated law will take place on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., in an official ceremony featuring guests and authorities from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, emphasizing the global and cooperative scope of the initiative.

By presenting the law translated into English, the seminar strengthens its mission to preserve the historical memory of cultural policy in Goiânia while projecting its impact beyond national borders. The event serves as a space for dialogue, reflection, and critical debate, bringing together artists, managers, producers, and students to celebrate the law’s past, examine contemporary challenges, and envision future collaborations on an international scale.

Coordination: Gustavo Brito, PhD. & Kárita Garcia, PhD.

Hosted by: Scenic Production — EFG in Arts Basileu França