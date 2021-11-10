1 hour ago

Vincentia Enyonam Amedome will be the centre referee when Ghanaian Champions Hasaacas Ladies take on Wadi Degla in the on-going TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

The Togolese official will be assisted by Fatiha Jermoumi (Assistant Referee I) from Morocco, Mary Wanjiru (Assistant Referee II) from Kenya and Bouchra Karboubi from Morocco (Fourth Official).

CAF has also appointed Aisha Nalule from Uganda as the Match Commissioner. Tempa N'dah Francois from Benin will work as the Referee Assessor while Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga from Rwanda works as General Coordinator.

Also, Natogoma Clementine Toure from Cote D’Ivoire is the lead official in the Technical Study Group. Other officials include Hussein Kazem from Egypt - Marketing Officer, Inas Mazhar from Egypt - Media Officer, Zakarihya Diabate from Cote D’Ivoire - Security Officer, Zakia Bartegi from Tunisia - Doping Control and Sara Bilal from Morocco - Assistant General Coordinator.

Hasaacas Ladies have picked two wins from their opening two matches in the tournament and lead the Group A table with 6 points.

The Ghanaian champions will play the Egyptian giants at the June 30 stadium in Cairo on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 16:00Hrs.