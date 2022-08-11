4 hours ago

Police in Sierra Leone say dozens of civilians and six police officers have been killed in anti- government protests.

The Reuters news agency puts the number of dead civilians at 21, citing multiple sources.

It also says smoke clouds and tear gas can be seen in the capital Freetown where large crowds have been throwing rocks, burning tyres and armed officers are patrolling the streets.

Journalist Umaru Fofana says the unrest is highly unusual for Sierra Leone, especially in Freetown

Hundreds of people have been taking part in the demonstrations in Freetown - and in places such as Makeni and Kamakwie in the opposition's northern stronghold - because they are fed up the high cost of living, corruption and police brutality.

A night-time curfew enforced on Wednesday will remain in place, police say. According to the internet watchdog NetBlocks, there were intermittent cuts yesterday and overnight.