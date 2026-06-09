Violent Youth Clash in Wa Leaves Several Injured, Motorbikes Burnt

Several people sustained injuries and two motorbikes were destroyed following a violent confrontation between rival youth groups in Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute that broke out at a nightclub on Sunday, June 7. What initially appeared to be a disagreement between members of the two groups reportedly escalated into a series of retaliatory attacks across parts of the municipality.

Sources indicate that in the early hours of Monday, June 8, a group of young men allegedly linked to one faction moved to Nima Camp, a youth gathering point in the Jengbeyiri area of Wa. During the incident, property belonging to an individual associated with the opposing group was reportedly vandalized, further heightening tensions.

Later in the day, the situation turned violent when two young men from the Kambali area arrived separately at Nima Camp on motorbikes. Eyewitnesses claim the pair were attacked by individuals wielding cutlasses, leaving them with serious injuries.

Amid the chaos, the two motorcycles were set ablaze and completely destroyed. Other individuals caught up in the disturbance also reportedly suffered various injuries.

Security agencies have since intensified their presence in the area to prevent further violence. Personnel from the police, military, and national security have been deployed to maintain order and reassure residents.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the circumstances that triggered the clashes and to identify those responsible for the attacks and destruction of property.

As of the time of filing this report, the Upper West Regional Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident. Residents, however, remain concerned about the potential for renewed tensions and are calling for swift intervention to restore lasting peace.