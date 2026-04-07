1 hour ago

VIP Jeoun Transport has announced an increase in transport fares across its nationwide routes, effective Wednesday, April 8.

The fare adjustment affects both the company’s standard tour and executive coach services, covering major destinations from Accra to cities across Ghana.

Under the new rates, passengers on standard services will pay Ghc120 for Accra to Kumasi, Ghc170 to Sunyani, and Ghc290 to Tamale. Fares to northern destinations such as Bolgatanga and Wa have been set at Ghc330 and Ghc320, respectively.

Executive coach services have also seen increases, with fares from Accra to Kumasi rising to Ghc150, Sunyani to Ghc200, and Tamale to Ghc360. Longer routes, including Accra to Navrongo and Bawku, will now cost Ghc420 and Ghc430, respectively.

Intercity fares from Kumasi have also been revised, with trips to Tamale now Ghc210 and Bolgatanga Ghc250.

The company said the new fare structure has been approved by management and will apply across all operational routes nationwide.