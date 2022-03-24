47 minutes ago

There is shortage of VIP tickets for Ghana's epic clash with the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

CAF has approved Ghana's request to sell out the entire 40,528 seater capacity Stadium in the FIFA World Cup play off against Nigeria.

5,000 tickets were allocated to the VIP section of the Stadium as the e-ticketing opened on Wednesday morning.

But as at Thursday 24th March, 2022, tickets for the VIP section of the stadium had run out leaving other areas.

According to the National Sports Authority(NSA), no tickets will be sold at the gates with the e-ticket the only means of entry at the gates.

There is a mad rush for tickets for the Ghana vs Nigeria game in Kumasi which will come off on Friday 25th March, 2022 at 19:30 GMT.

The reverse fixture will come off on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner heading to the World Cup later this year.

The winner between Ghana and Nigeria after the two legs will secure one of the five World Cup tickets handed the African continent.