5 hours ago

Fourteen individuals, including two women, who masterminded a plan to prey on the dreams of 31 unsuspecting victims from Togo have been busted by the Police.

The accused, all from Togo but recently relocated to Ghana, posed as owners of a travelling agency in the United States. With false promises of securing visas and guaranteed jobs, they lured their victims to Ghana, where they would be fleeced of their hard-earned money.

The victims, desperate for a better life, were told to pay GH¢14,000 or CFA 560,000 to secure their spot in the alleged programme. Unknown to them, they were walking into a trap.

The accused persons, aged between 22 to 43, had set up a fake office in Sokode-Lokoe, complete with a convincing facade. They would collect the money, confiscate their victims’ phones and confine them.

The victims were subjected to physical and emotional abuse, with some reporting being locked in a room for days without food or water.

They were forced to sleep on the floor, with no access to basic amenities. One victim reported being beaten for trying to escape, while another was threatened with deportation if they didn’t pay more money.

One brave victim, a 25-year-old woman, managed to escape the clutches of the scammers and alerted the authorities.

She had been held captive for three days, during which time she was forced to hand over her phone and GH¢10,000.

The police swooped in, arresting the 14 accused persons and freeing over 50 victims from their grasp.

Shattered

As the accused stood before the Ho Magistrate Court, the severity of their crime became clear. They had stolen a total of GH¢434,000, leaving their victims financially ruined and emotionally shattered.

The court, presided over by Albert Owusu Annor, remanded the accused persons in prison custody until August 30, 2024, as the investigation continues.

The victims, mostly young and ambitious, had been chasing a dream that turned out to be a nightmare. Their trust had been betrayed, and their futures put in jeopardy.

Some victims reported selling their properties or taking loans to pay the scammers’ fees, leaving them in a dire financial situation.

One victim, a 30-year-old man, reported selling his family’s farm to pay the GH¢14,000 fee. “I was promised a job in the US, but now I have nothing,” he said, tears streaming down his face.

The community is shocked and outraged by the scale of the scam, with many calling for harsher punishment for the accused. “This is a betrayal of trust,” said a local resident. “These scammers must be brought to justice.”

The Ghanaian authorities have promised to take swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that the victims receive the support they need.

Source: Graphic.com.gh