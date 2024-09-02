2 hours ago

Vision FC coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang has lauded Asante Kotoko's tactical discipline and organizational skills following their 2-1 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Agyemang, reflecting on the match, highlighted Asante Kotoko's strategic approach. "Asante Kotoko is very disciplined in terms of organization.

They don’t press high but wait for spaces in the opponent's team and utilize it. They did it to us in the first half, but I realized it and closed that space in the second half," he said.

He noted Kotoko's ability to exploit spaces and break through defensive lines, adding, "On the whole, if they are a bit more potent in attack next season, I think they can damage a lot of teams."

The pre-season victory came as part of Asante Kotoko's preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The club has undergone significant changes, releasing over 20 players and bringing in 12 new recruits following a challenging previous season where they finished sixth in the league.

Asante Kotoko is set to open their new campaign against Karela United on September 6, 2024, with hopes of a stronger performance and improved results.