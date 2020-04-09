1 hour ago

Ambitious Division One side Vision FC have announced the signing of midfielder Mohammed Fuseini from Star makers FC.

The Amrahia based side confirmed their latest acquisition via a club statement on Wednesday.

"Vision Football Club is delighted to announce the capture of youngster Mohammed Fuseini from Star Makers FC", the club statement read.

"The 17-year-old midfielder put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal after completing a successful trial at the club", the statement added.

The highly-rated left-footed winger becomes the club’s first-known signing in the just-ended second transfer window and will be a member of the squad when the league resumes.

Vision FC are currently on a break following the outbreak of the COVID-19 and will resume training at a later date