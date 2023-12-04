1 hour ago

Zone three leaders, Vision FC picked vital points against Koforidua Semper Fi after winning 1-0 on the road on Matchday 9 of the Access Bank Division One League.

Henry Lamptey scored the only goal of the match in the 1st minute to secure his side the top spot.

Vision FC are top of the table in Zone three with 20 points having lost just once and won 6 times in the league.

Yakubu Sayibu of Vision FC won the player of the match award after his superb performance won the day for his side.

Still in the Zone- Na God FC recorded a 2-1 victory over Kotoku Royals to keep the chase in zone three. Allen Ababio scored the first goal for Kotoku Royals in the 14th minute before Ken Kpeli cancelled the lead on the half hour mark. After the interval, Kwadwo Owusu scored the winning goal for Na God FC in the 80th minute to help his side grab all the points.

Elsewhere, Hohoe United recorded a 2-0 victory over Kings Palace at home.

Hohoe United scored both goals in the first half, through William Oduro in the 25th minute and Safianu Osman in the 42nd minute.

Hohoe United’s Safianu Osman was named the player of the match.

Here are the results in Zone Three: