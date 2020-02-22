2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is taunting his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, for having ‘no policy’ to campaign on as the 2020 general election gathers momentum.

He said Mr. Mahama, who is staging a comeback on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after being defeated massively in 2016, is only going about criticizing his (Akufo-Addo) good policies.

No Vision

“Till today, we have not heard about his vision for the country; he is only criticising my policies. Is that how we rule a country?”President Akufo-Addo, who appeared fired up for the 2020 election, said after submitting his nomination to the NPP to enable him to go for a second term.

Right after the filing, he held a mini gathering at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra to introduce his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his running mate once again, an indication that the ruling party is ready for the 2020 election battle.

No Running Mate

Bizarrely, close to a year after Mr. Mahama was elected by the NDC as flag bearer, he has still not been able to name his running mate, thereby feeding into the perception that the NDC members are struggling to find a candidate to partner the former President for the 2020 presidential election.

It is believed that they are looking for somebody who can match the economic prowess of Vice-President Bawumia, but it appears they are having a hectic moment in their search.

President Akufo-Addo who is running on the NPP’s new theme: ‘4 More For Nana To Do More’ jabbed the ex-President, saying “you don’t say what you can do, you only focus on someone’s policies.”

He said “someone says he has unfinished business to complete so he is coming back to complete his works. We shall ask Ghanaians what works is he talking about? What work did he do?”

“During his tenure, Ghana retrogressed in every sector. We shall not allow him to draw us back again. We are going forward. We shall not go back today; we shall not go back tomorrow. Ghanaians are wise and discerning,” he stressed.

NPP Hope

The President said Ghanaians look to the NPP for hope “because they know we can do the work and bring prosperity and development to the citizenry.”

“We have done well but we still have more to do, because we have not done it all. We have more to do for Ghana and that is exactly what we shall do. My appeal to you is simple: please help me so that Ghanaians will give me four more years to do more,” he stated.

He said “on December 7, we shall use our energy, wisdom, and in total unity we shall collectively win the 2020 elections with a wider vote margin than what we used to win the 2016 elections.”

Bawumia Factor

He said, “I also want you to understand that our party rules states that our flag bearer should select his/her running mate. This is not a difficult task for me. If I am officially endorsed as flag bearer, I am going with Dr. Bawumia. Still maintain no change, no curve no bend, we are going straight to victory.”

Voters’ Register

He urged Ghanaians, particularly NPP members, not to joke with the upcoming voter registration exercise, saying “anyone that qualifies to register, please urge them to register. Everyone should register because you will not be allowed to vote if you fail to register.”

“My party people across Ghana, during the 2016 presidential elections, 5 million people voted for me to win the polls and become the president and we are expecting these people to register and vote massively for me again,” he appealed.

The President also entreated the party members, particularly those vying to be parliamentary candidates, to conduct their campaigns devoid of rancour, saying “as a party, we always vote to elect our leaders so I am pleading with you to make this important party process peaceful, without any rancour that will destroy our party.”