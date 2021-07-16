2 hours ago

As part of efforts to bring relief to businesses and SMEs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana has developed a unique product ‘Too Moorch Business’ to offer SMEs, affordability, and flexibility.

The innovative mobility product is presently the industry’s No.1 in terms of the value it gives to customers and the flexibility to own data and voice plans for their businesses.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Director for Enterprise Business Unit and Wholesale at Vodafone Ghana, Tawa Bolarin said her outfit considers it a responsibility to find ways that businesses can take advantage to succeed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SMEs account for a vast majority of companies in the country. They also represent the very fabric of our society; they contribute the greatest of percentages to economic growth. We, therefore, consider it our responsibility to find ways that these businesses can take advantage of in order to be successful”.

“The pandemic has shown us the power of flexible mobile solutions – and for SMEs, the evidence is very clear – it’s all about being MOBILE and utilising it to the best of their ability. For there’s no doubt about it; Technology is and will continue to be the single most important tool in harnessing the growth potential of SMEs. And as a caring organisation, we are aware that keeping up with monthly expenses including telecommunications services, during this period has not been easy for SMEs and that is why we have designed the Vodafone Too Moorch Business”, she added.

Ms. Bolarin noted that the unique mobility product enables customers both SMEs and Corporates to create their own mobile plans; voice, SMS, and data that best suit their businesses.

“This package is the most ideal voice and data product for businesses that want real value as they focus on growing revenue. It is tailored to fit each business’ need and allows them to remain confidently connected. We believe our customers know their businesses better and can select offerings that best suit them. To access our Too Moorch Business offer, just send the word ‘start’ via SMS to 050 777 9000 or email [email protected]”, she concluded.

Vodafone Business is interested in delivering initiatives that are positively shaping the outcomes of SMEs. Vodafone Business has provided tailor-made solutions that are transforming and maximizing the digital potential of businesses across the length and breadth of this country including ‘My Business Online’ and ‘Red Trader’.