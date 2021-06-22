42 minutes ago

Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, has created an opportunity for musicians, industry players and entrepreneurs to own a personal website by using ‘Your Business Online.

‘Your Business Online’ is a platform designed by Vodafone Business that provides all the elements required to build a special brand and grow one’s business online.

Speaking on the topic at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) National Music Summit organized by Charter House, the Sales Manager for Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Office/Home office (SoHo) at Vodafone Ghana, Chris Adusei, said the platform will create a digital space for artists and industry players to promote their works online.

“The impact of online presence is crucial for the success of every business. We at Vodafone Ghana has a proposition for businesses and entrepreneurs in Ghana. With just GHC99, our website experts will design, build and maintain your online presence – tailoring it exactly how you want it and helping you reach a much wider customer base”.

“We are actually asking you to sit at home, write your songs, go to the studio and record whiles our website experts work on your behalf to design, build and maintain your website – it couldn’t be easier. The package gives you a website which comes with an integration and website optimization on google, all you have to do is to visit ‘Vodafonebusinessgh’ on myVodafone.com, fill a form, own a website, build and grow your business”, he added.

On his part, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creatives Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey highlighted that Government is putting up a creative school in Kumasi to build the capacity of young men and women who desire to pursue a career in the creative arts industry as well as equip them with the requisite artistic skills.

This according to him is part of the interventions adopted by the government to support the industry.

The maiden edition of the VGMA National Music Summit is part of activities lined up for the VGMA22, Ghana’s biggest music awards scheme slated for 25th and 26th June 2021. The event also marked ‘World Music Day’.

Source:peacefmonline.com