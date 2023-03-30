2 hours ago

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court convicted a man, William Ntow, to a 7-year prison sentence on Wednesday after he was found guilty of stealing Vodafone telecommunication cables in the area.

The Akosombo District Police arrested Ntow near Sakora Park, a suburb of the town, after Vodafone Ghana lodged a complaint regarding frequent cable cuts, which had been causing disruptions to the company’s services for the past few weeks. Officers arrested Ntow with a 200-pair size cable measuring 1,400 meters and valued at GH₵552,500.00.

The conviction comes as a relief to Vodafone Ghana, which had been grappling with the ongoing issue of cable theft and its impact on services. John Animah, Corporate Security Manager at Vodafone Ghana, spoke about the arrest and subsequent conviction, stating, “We are grateful to the Akosombo District Police for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. Cable theft has been a persistent issue for our company, and this arrest sends a strong message to would-be thieves that such criminal activities will not be tolerated.”

Vodafone Ghana has been working closely with law enforcement agencies to tackle the problem of cable theft and mitigate its impact on the company’s services and customers. The arrest and conviction of William Ntow are significant steps forward in addressing the issue and deterring potential criminals.

Preba Greenstreet, Legal and External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, also commented on the case. “The conviction of William Ntow serves as a warning to others who may consider engaging in cable theft. It’s important to understand that this isn’t a victimless crime. It disrupts vital communication services and affects businesses and individuals alike. We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders to combat this problem and protect our infrastructure.”

The cable theft issue has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only Vodafone Ghana but also its customers and the larger community. Service disruptions caused by cable theft can cause significant financial losses for businesses and create inconveniences for individuals who rely on stable telecommunications services for work, education, and daily life. As Vodafone Ghana continues to invest in and expand its infrastructure across the country, ensuring the security and integrity of its networks is a top priority.

The company has implemented various measures, including enhanced surveillance and security systems, to protect its assets and ensure reliable services for its customers. This recent conviction highlights the need for continued vigilance and cooperation among all stakeholders to protect critical infrastructure and ensure a stable, secure, and connected future for all Ghanaians.

Source: citifmonline