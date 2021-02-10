1 hour ago

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation in conjunction with the Vodafone Business Unit has donated 200 brand new laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to aid in the institutionalization of blended teaching and learning methods across the school.

The donation forms part of a number of philanthropic activities designed to kick-off the Foundation’s new staff volunteering initiative dubbed Kindred Month which takes place throughout the month of February. It further underscores Vodafone Ghana‘s dedication to the development of science and technology across the country through innovative interventions and partnerships that also bolster government’s national digitalization agenda.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Vodafone Business Director, Tawa Bolarin, said the donation seeks to democratize access to critical learning tools in an increasingly digital world thereby empowering students to achieve excellence. She reiterated that this has become particularly imperative amid the on-raging COVID-19 pandemic which has necessitated that institutions of learning rethink and restructure their approach to tuition with an emphasis on virtual or contactless class sessions powered by digital platforms.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the reality that in this era, technology has now become an inextricable part of our daily existence and a critical facilitator of progress and success across all sectors and disciplines including education.

In embracing this new normal, however, it is absolutely imperative that we ensure equity of access to the basic digital tools and enablers that will ensure that nobody is left out in the quest for pursuing progress and excellence. It is for this reason that we are here today, subsequent to prior discussions with management of this prestigious University to donate these 200 laptops to ensure everyone is part of the digitalization agenda. As agreed, we believe that the needy students who would benefit from this initiative will be inspired and empowered to achieve greater heights of excellence in their academic pursuits”.

Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana A. Perbi who was also present at the brief handing over reiterated that the Foundation remains steadfast and consistent in working towards its goal of digitally connecting communities; leaving no one behind.

“Vodafone Ghana Foundation in driving the CSR agenda of Vodafone Ghana will remain committed to dedicating our resources to support communities and create avenues to address key socio-economic concerns of the communities in which we operate. Under ‘Digital Education’, the Foundation has sustainable and innovative projects which students can take advantage of. These programmes include Instant Schools, National Coding Programme and ICT Hubs”. He also took advantage of the presentation to throw more light on Vodafone Foundation’s Kindred Month initiative; a staff-led community volunteering drive which would see staff of Vodafone Ghana engage in a plethora of CSR activities throughout the month of February.

The Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Vodafone Business for the kind gesture. She noted that the intervention was timely as it had come at a time that the university had taken the bold decision to blend physical class sessions with virtual ones in order to circumnavigate the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She averred, “Indeed the mandate of churning out the nation’s new generation of brains cannot be attained without committed partners. Vodafone has over the years proven to be the ideal partner in this pursuit; from your provision of an optimized fibre network accessible to all students, specially designed student data bundle offers to facilitate teaching and learning and now this magnanimous donation that would enable the needy students among us to fully participate in our increasingly virtual class sessions. Wow! All I can say is God bless you and continue to give you the wherewithal to support education in Ghana.”