4 hours ago

Vodafone Ghana has unveiled the Special Holiday Offer, designed to delight customers with unlimited internet access during public holidays.

The offer aims to bring families together and provide a seamless browsing experience on special occasions.

Albert Achiaw, Vodafone Ghana’s Fixed Business Manager, stated: “Vodafone Ghana is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for our customers during special occasions. With the Special Holiday Offer, we are empowering families and friends to stay connected and share cherished moments without worrying about internet limitations.

This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and our passion for exceeding customer expectations in a constantly evolving digital landscape.”

The Special Holiday Offer will be available on holidays such as Easter Monday, Eid al-Fitr, Labour Day, Eid al-Adha, Founder’s Day, and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

The offer is exclusively for customers with an active core bundle and will be valid for 24 hours from 12 am – 11:59pm.

Priced at GHC 20, customers will receive 100GB of data for 24 hours. The offer can be accessed via USSDD * 900#, My Vodafone App, and My Vodafone Web.

Customers are advised to activate the offer ahead of time to enjoy the full benefits during the period.

As a supplementary plan, the Special Holiday Offer is one of Vodafone’s customer-centric products designed to provide affordable and reliable fixed broadband internet access.

By focusing on customer needs, Vodafone Ghana has positioned itself as a leading customer-oriented organisation, constantly developing promotions that cater to the evolving demands of its users.

Source: Vodafone Ghana