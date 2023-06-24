3 hours ago

Volkswagen Acknowledges Mistake and Reverts to Traditional Buttons in New Models

Volkswagen admits that touch controls were a misstep and will be reverting to traditional buttons in its upcoming models.

Find out how the German car giant is addressing customer feedback and improving user experience.

Introduction:

Volkswagen, the renowned German car manufacturer, has candidly admitted to making a mistake with an innovation that left many drivers bewildered.

The introduction of touch controls for various functions in their vehicles, including the audio system, temperature settings, and more, proved to be a source of confusion for customers.

However, the company has now recognized the error and is taking steps to rectify it.

In this article, we delve into Volkswagen's decision to revert to traditional buttons and enhance user experience in their upcoming models.

An Unfortunate Misstep in User Experience

When Volkswagen unveiled its new Golf model in 2019, it aimed to impress with cutting-edge technology and a sleek design.

However, many drivers found themselves grappling with the touch-based controls, which complicated tasks that were once straightforward.

According to HAK magazine, the audio system, touch functions, and cabin temperature controls left customers perplexed and yearning for a simpler interface.

CEO's Admission and a Course Correction

In an interview with Autocar, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer openly acknowledged that the company's foray into touch controls had been a misstep.

He candidly admitted that this technological direction had caused significant inconvenience for customers.

However, Schafer reassured Volkswagen enthusiasts that the company had taken customer feedback seriously and was committed to addressing the issue.

Reverting to Traditional Buttons and Enhanced User Experience

Volkswagen has recognized the need for change and is embracing a solution that harkens back to traditional buttons.

The upcoming next-generation Tiguan will be the first model to showcase this new/old button architecture.

Stepping away from the touch-based controls, Volkswagen will reintroduce physical buttons on the steering wheel and make them easily accessible for drivers.

This move aims to simplify operation and enhance user experience by providing intuitive controls that drivers are familiar with.

A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Innovation

While Volkswagen is returning to traditional buttons for certain functions, the brand is not abandoning technological advancements entirely.

The next-generation Tiguan will feature a large 15-inch infotainment screen, striking a balance between familiar tactile controls and modern digital displays.

This harmonious blend of tradition and innovation is intended to offer drivers the best of both worlds—an intuitive interface alongside advanced technological capabilities.

Conclusion:

Volkswagen's admission of its mistake regarding touch controls demonstrates the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and user experience.

By reverting to traditional buttons and addressing the confusion caused by complex touch functions, Volkswagen is taking proactive steps to enhance the usability of their vehicles.

The upcoming next-generation Tiguan will showcase this renewed focus on user-friendly interfaces, combining physical buttons with a large infotainment screen.

As Volkswagen continues to innovate, it remains dedicated to providing customers with an enjoyable and intuitive driving experience.