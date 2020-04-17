43 minutes ago

Authorities search a house while enforcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus in Eldorado Park, South Africa, on March 30, 2020

Nana Soglo Alloh, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, has called on members to ensure compliance with precautionary directives against the spread of COVID- 19 in their localities.

He expressed the commitment of the House to supporting Government protocols and measures aimed at containing the virus, and asked chiefs to help maintain strict adherence to social distancing requirements, and prevent unwarranted public gatherings, whiles ensuring that sanitation practices were strictly the norm.

Nana Alloh who made the call in a press release signed by Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Regional House and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), implored chiefs to regulate market operations, as well as other places of assembly including drinking pubs.

“All members must adhere to these directives in an effort to support government fight this pandemic,” he said.