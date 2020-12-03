11 minutes ago

Traditional Authorities from Fievie, Agave, Sokpoe, Tefle and Vume in the South Tongu district of the Volta region have offered traditional prayers to their gods towards a peaceful election on December, 7th 2020.

The traditional prayers which included the sacrifice of animals to the gods and other rituals took place on Tuesday, 1st November 2020.

The rituals began from the Akalo kpornu [shrine] at Fievie and ended at Sogakope with community elders and chiefs casting away and cursing potential evil hands that may want to foment trouble before, during and after the December, 7th elections.

The prayers was led by Togbe Akalo of the Fievie Traditional Area.

Speaking to the media at the event, Mama Ku Agbi II of the Fievie Traditional Area, noted that the rituals were necessary as a result of the rising tension in the country ahead of the polls.

She said, “The aim of this pray is to call on our ancestors to support, to guide and to help us through this moment of the election -before, during and after the election. If we all listen very well to things that are happening in the country, it doesn’t look like we have the peace that we were enjoying before this period. That is why we are calling on our ancestors to intervene and calm all nerves and to make sure that they maintain and sustain the peace we have been enjoying all these while.”

Other traditional leaders present at the ceremony include Togbe Ayihor IV of Sokpoe and Togbe Atsuga Sogah II of Fievie.