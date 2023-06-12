3 hours ago

Challenging Heights, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in the Central Region, rescued 23 children from the Volta Lake over the weekend.

The children were said to be engaged in worst forms of child labour.

The children rescued were made up of 17 boys and 6 girls, aged between 4 and 17 years old. They were rescued from 16 different communities along the coast of the Volta Lake.

The organization says the rescue was done to commemorate the World Day Against Child Labor, which is celebrated on June 12 every year.

The global theme for this year’s event is “Social Justice for All: End Child Labour Now.” Ghana has adopted the theme “Protect Children Against Child Labour Now More Than Ever.”

President of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, assured that the rescued children will be sheltered and integrated into society.

He indicated that Challenging Heights will continue its efforts to end child labour in Ghana by adopting a comprehensive strategy of rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of affected children.

The organization will also engage in advocacy at all levels to create awareness and influence policies and implementation.

“On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, Challenging Heights is calling on government to increase its investment, especially for the state agencies mandated to fight against child labour to ensure that the state agencies are effective in carrying out their mandate. We also believe that the lack of coordination between the Child Labour Unit of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection weaken the efforts at fighting child labour in Ghana,” James Kofi Annan told Citi News.

In addition to rescuing children from child labour, Challenging Heights provides support for vulnerable children and their families in order to build resilience against exploitation.

Source: citifmonline