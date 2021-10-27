39 minutes ago

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded into police custody, two persons arrested for their alleged involvement in a bullion van robbery incident on October 18 at Ransbet Supermarket in Tarkwa.

The suspects, identified as Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, are suspected to have played a role because they failed to contact the police officer assigned to provide security for the van.

Two robbers made away with GHS 107,000 after they attacked the persons transferring money from the supermarket into a bullion van.

There were no casualties as the robbers faced no resistance during the attack.

The suspects are to reappear before the Court on November 1, 2021.

Police have also urged the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the robbers.

