Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister Wednesday inspected a 40 bed COVID19 Treatment Centre in Ho.

The facility is an extension of the Ho Teaching Hospital and has nurses station from where patients will be monitored on screens.

Other treatment centres in the Region are located at Bator in the North Tongu District, Aflao- in Ketu South Municipality and the Hohoe Municipality.

Dr Emmanuel Kasu, Head of Public Health, Ho Teaching Hospital who conducted the Regional Minister round the facility said apart from an in-house pharmacy, the Centre had restrooms for doctors and nurses.

He said the facility would focus on innovations and research to provide quality health care services to the citizens.

Dr Letsa said, " we are set and ready for COVID19 with these isolation and treatment centres."

He expressed the hope that the Region would soon be ahead of the virus given the "aggressive enhanced" contact tracing ongoing.

The Volta Region on Sunday, April 12, 2020, recorded nine cases of COVID19.

The cases were recorded in Ketu South, Ho and the Hohoe Municipalities.

Authorities and stakeholders have since heightened public education and enforcement of preventive measures with enhanced surveillance at unapproved borders.

