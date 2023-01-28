3 hours ago

The Volta Regional Football Association today Friday, 27th January 2023 signed a Headline sponsorship deal with Adonai Estate Limited for the 2022/2023 league season.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the ground breaking deal at the Adonai Estate Limited Office in Ho after a brief ceremony.

This implies that the Volta RFA Division Two League will hence forth be called Adonai Volta Division Two League for the 2022/2023 League season.

This is the first time the apex League of the region gets a headline sponsor in the history of the Regional Football Association.

The RFA which was represented by Chairman Daniel Agbogah, Secretary Promise Ahiagba, and two Executive Council Members Foster Kudiabor and Wisdom Barkah Junior revealed that 60% of the sponsorship package will be used to subsidise officiating fees for Division Two clubs in the region.

The CEO of Adonai Estate Limited, Rev. Dr. Bright Adonai signing on behalf of the company said they are elated to come into this partnership with the RFA as their company takes a key interest in development of the youth and believes the level of the Regional Division Two as he witnessed last season, when given a push will make exploits.

“Am am very happy to be in this partnership with the RFA, i have been a fun of football and I watched the immediate past season. I believe strongly we can help develop the Division when we all put our hands on desk. The League was full of talent and i was surprised to see the level of quality being displayed by these young ones. Adonai Estate is a company that believes in youth Empowerment and development. I am happy we are on board to help push the region forward” he said.

He further thanked the Association for choosing Adonai among other companies avaliable and promise to fulfil his part of the agreement.

The VRFA Chairman, Daniel Agbogah, expressing his excitement, on his part commended Adonai for the partnership and further assured the sponsor of the Association’s commitment to realising the best out of the agreement.

Chairman, Volta FA

“On behalf of the Executive Council and all stakeholders of the RFA, I commend Adonai Estate Limited for opening their doors for us to attain this status.

“We are grateful for this historic moment. When we say we want to make Volta a model region through football we mean it. And we know that it will only be a collective effort of everyone including the corporate society to realize the dream”.

“Today we are here making history for our region, if not the entire country, considering Regional FAs.

“We look forward to ensuring that the corporate image of Adonai is protected in the partnership in order to convince more sponsors”. RFA Chairman said.

Founded in 2014, Adonai Estate Limited is the supermarket for the sales of lands for commercial are residential purposes in Ho and other parts of the country with over 10 sites designated for estate development.

The Regional Division Two League will kick start on January 10, 2023 at all game cetres across the region.