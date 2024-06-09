1 hour ago

Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has urged his constituents to vote against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming December 7 elections, citing the opposition party's alleged lack of innovative solutions to the nation's challenges.

According to him, a return to power by Former President John Mahama would likely result in a lack of urgency in governance.

The Majority Chief Whip said this on Sunday when he stormed Adiyie, a community in his Constituency, where they mostly vote for the NDC to perform a sod-cutting ceremony.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who has so far kickstarted his campaign by engaging the communities in his constituency urges them to put in their utmost best to make the “breaking the 8” mantra a reality by voting for the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana.

Addressing the chiefs and the opinion leaders of the community, Annoh-Dompreh explained that the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia represents a more promising future for Ghana, adding that Dr Bawumia's leadership offers a vision that aligns more closely with the country's needs.

He noted "We have the NDC candidate who has had the opportunity to serve as vice president and president. He’s been vice president for three and a half years before and he’s been president for some four and half years. We know his track record. He is the same person with the same old team coming to tell us that they have something to offer but we know their track record.”

Annoh-Dompreh added if Mr John Mahama secures victory in the elections, his single-term presidency would likely diminish any sense of urgency in governance, as he would not be vying for re-election.

“He has only one term, there will be no sense of urgency, and we dare say that from day one that government will be in crisis because those party people will be struggling for who should be the next leader. Ghanaians need a stable government with focus…Dr Bawumia offers a better future than John Mahama,” he added.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP further noted that the policies and programmes implemented by the NPP government, since its assumption of office in 2017, are further proof that the ruling government has a clear understanding of how to put the country onto the path of progress and progress and prosperity.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh in his message urged the constituents to work hard to make Dr Bawumia the next President of Ghana since the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians anymore after holding all the political positions in the country.

The Majority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh is optimistic that Nsawam/Adoagiri will lead the way for NPP’s victory in the next general election.

However, he appealed to the community members to rally their support behind the ruling Party by changing their voting pattern in the upcoming General election to enable the NPP to win the 2024 polls and transform the Constituency and the Country as a whole with developmental projects.