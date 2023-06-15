18 hours ago

A private legal practitioner and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia their choice of flagbearer.

According to him, this will make the chances of the NDC capturing power in 2024 easier.

He said this while speaking on TV3’s New Day which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

The comments by Amaliba were on the back of data released by Global InfoAnalytics that suggests that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a higher chance of becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a 34.8% percentage.

To him, the Vice President is a damaged commodity who is no match for the NDC.

“I will not waste time, Dr Bawumia is already a damaged commodity. I know the establishments are interested in Dr Bawumia. Bring him in, vote for him and he will make our work very easy for us,” he said.

Lawyer Amaliba added that Ghanaians have records of how Vice President, Dr Bawumia, swayed his way to power with the NPP.

Thus, he lacks credibility to be the country’s President.

“After all, Ghanaians have his voices, all the things he said before he came to power. Ghanaians have his vox pop, they will sit in their rooms and play those things and listen to whether this is a credible person they will want to become the president,” he noted.

He continued to say that as a party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), they are not perturbed by who wins the flagbearership of the NPP, they are prepared to win the elections come 2024.

“We in the NDC do not care who they bring in. The last time I sat here, I said the horse is weak, so it doesn’t matter which rider you bring in. Once the horse is weak, it cannot run, the NPP is weak.

“Ghanaians want to see the back of this government and they want to do that very fast,” he continued.