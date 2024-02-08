5 hours ago

Nana Kwadwo Bediako Mamfe, a former parliamentary aspirant for the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, has expressed concerns over the rising influence of vote buying in Ghana's political landscape.

Speaking in an interview on DL FM, he emphasized that this disturbing trend poses a significant threat to the democratic process and called for urgent measures to safeguard the country's democracy.

He lamented the impact of financial prowess on the selection of leaders, asserting that competence is gradually being overshadowed by monetary influence in Ghanaian society.

He specifically addressed the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to scrutinize and address these practices to cleanse the political system and enhance the party's credibility.

“Vote buying is becoming the norm, and if that happens, our democracy is under threat. I was a student leader in all my schooling days, I contested an election to become a leader and I didn’t pay anything, it was based on my personality, merit, my message, and all that.

“But now that I have come to the national level, everybody is proving something, some are sharing money, others are giving transport, some are also sharing TV, clothes, and others.

“People are voting based on who has more money, others are giving 2,000, 3,000 cedis and others and when that happens, we will not get the right people to lead.

“Now the seat is bought even though you don't deserve it, you can buy it,” he lamented.