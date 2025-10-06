5 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to party delegates to judge him on his own merit and not allow personal grievances with members of his campaign team to influence their votes.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region ahead of the party’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries, Dr. Bawumia reminded delegates that he is the one seeking their mandate.

“I want all of you to know that I’m the one on the ballot paper. Maybe someone has annoyed you and is part of my campaign team. Don’t allow your issues with the person to affect me. I don’t have any problem with you,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia urged delegates to separate individual misunderstandings from the broader vision of his campaign, stressing that their support is vital for him to continue serving their interests.

“Do not allow another person’s problem to become a burden for me. When you vote for me, I will come and help you. I am pleading with all of you not to make someone’s actions negatively impact me. Please vote for me. I have no issues with you,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Dr. Bawumia is among five contenders seeking to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.