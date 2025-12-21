18 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a passionate appeal to delegates of the NPP to consider his proven competence and track record and vote for him as the party's flagbearer for the 2028 elections in January's primaries.

In an interview on Spear FM in Damongo, during his campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Dr. Bawumia made a special call to the region, the north and to a larger extent the nation, to vote for him not on the basis of whicj part of the country he comes from, but on the basis of the leadership qualities he has showed, as well as his vision for the NPP and Ghana.

"I'm asking for the support of our NPP delegates. I'm campaigning that's why I'm in the region. I'm asking for their support on January 31st that they should look at voting for me on the basis, not that because I'm from the north; we don't vote on that."

"They should vote for me on the basis of my track record, of my competence, of my integrity and of the vision that I have for the country and of the experience."

Dr. Bawumia appealed to the delegates that having garnered enough experience and made enormous impact as Vice President, they should support him to the top to be one of the most effective Presidents for the country.

"Under Akufo-Addo, I've been adjudged by many people to be the most effective Vice President in the history of this country - a big acknowledgement of the track record of what I have done."

"And I want the delegates to help me to be one of the most effective Presidents in the history of the country so I need their support and I'm asking for their support on January 31."

"I believe that this party, the NPP, under my leadership will come back to power after the 2028 election. We are going to work hard for them and work hard for the people of Ghana. I want them to have their trust in me and I will deliver victory in 2028, by the grace of God."